CICERO, Ill. (AP) - A judge has denied bail to a Chicago-area college student who was charged after police found six guns in his SUV in a campus parking lot.

Police say they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Anthony Guban’s home in Berwyn. Investigators say they don’t believe the 25-year-old Guban planned any violence at Morton College in Cicero, but bringing guns to campus in his vehicle was unlawful.

Guban’s attorney told a judge Sunday that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday and had proper documents to own firearms.

The incident occurred after a friend told police that Guban was acting strangely. Police say the friend reported Guban on the same day that two students were killed at a California high school.

