China-backed researchers deployed to American universities have been siphoning off taxpayer funding for their own research, giving their Chinese overseers first look at their work and stealing intellectual property from their U.S. employers, a bipartisan Senate report revealed Monday.

Beiing’s interest in stealing U.S. military and economic secrets has long been known, but the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says American officials were slow to act — and in fact likely funded paid for the research operatives were conducting here, then taking back home with them.

Along the way researchers lied about their ties to China, the eight-month investigation concluded, but took advantage of the openness and transparency that characterizes American research.

“American taxpayers have been unwittingly funding the rise of China’s economy and military over the last two decades,” said Senator Rob Portman, Ohio Republican and chairman of the investigative subcommittee, adding that “our own federal agencies have done little to stop their actions despite being aware of China’s talent plans.”

Senate investigators said some of the most egregious examples are still shrouded because law enforcement agencies are pursuing cases.

But those that did make the new report are striking.

In one case a professor at an American university working in a dual-use science field found a way to circumvent U.S. export rules.

Investigators said he was paid by federal agencies to do research while also running a China-based lab, and he sponsored visiting Chinese students to come to the U.S. He then used them to transfer his research back to China without himself ever having to travel.

The federal agency that investigated the case said many of the visiting students were “directly affiliated with research and development organizations involved in China’s military modernization efforts.”

Senate investigators said China has more than 200 different programs to recruit research talent at both home and abroad. This week’s report looks at one of them, the Thousand Talents Plan, which is directly run by the Communist Party’s central committee.

Investigators looked at some of the contracts the said TPP recruits sign with China and found researchers were pledging t hide their ties from U.S. institutions, all while promising to share their findings with their Chinese overseers.

One contract urged a researcher to run “shadow labs” in China while other contracts required researchers to recruit others into the program. One Senate investigator compared it to a pyramid scheme, and said it was no wonder the TPP had exceeded Beijing’s goals for growth.

“Chinese talent recruitment plan members misappropriated U.S. government funding, provided early basic research ideas to their Chinese employers, stole intellectual capital from U.S. basic research before it was published, and engaged in intellectual property theft,” the report concluded.

FBI Director Christopher Wray in July told Congress the bureau is increasingly concerned about China’s talent recruitment strategy, and pointed out the U.S. taxpayer is often providing the money for the research that’s advancing China’s “economic dominance over us.”

But the FBI was slow on the draw, the Senate report says.

The bureau had a list of China-backed researchers in 2016, but didn’t share the information for two years.

The senators who ran the investigation said the government needs a better strategy. The State Department could do more to try to screen out potential double-agent researchers applying for visas to visit the U.S., federal law enforcement needs to share more data with universities, and the schools should do more to vet who they’re hiring.

The report also suggested the administration slap new restrictions on research funded by American taxpayers.

After public scrutiny last year, China moved to delete references to the TPP, investigators said. A list of participating scientists was scrubbed from the internet, and a Chinese news outlet reported that a directive came from on high ordering media to suspend reporting on the TPP, out of concern for researchers’ safety.

