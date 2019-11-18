NEW YORK (AP) - A man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path has insisted on speaking out at a pretrial hearing.

Sayfullo Saipov was in a federal court Monday for lawyers to discuss his upcoming trial.

He complained that he was being judged in the deaths of eight people while thousands of Muslims die around the world.

The 31-year-old has been held without bail since his arrest immediately after the attack in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017.

Prosecutors say Saipov deserves death for mowing over the victims with his truck.

He moved to the United States legally from Uzbekistan in 2010. He lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

His trial is scheduled for April.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.