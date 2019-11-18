President Trump said Monday he conducted a “cordial” meeting on the economy with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell, an official he’s repeatedly attacked over interest rate policy and once called a “bonehead.”

“Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Everything was discused [sic] including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.”

In a statement, the Federal Reserve said Mr. Powell did not reveal his expectations for the economy or likely policy.

The economy is a key plank of Mr. Trump’s reelection push in 2020, as he’s dogged by a House impeachment drive that alleges he abused his power by holding up Ukraine aid money in a push for political favors.

Mr. Trump is urging voters to dismiss those problems as a sideshow and reelect him to protect Wall Street gains and their personal 401ks. At times, he’s told voters they really don’t have a choice but to select him over Democrats he derides as “socialists.”

At the same time, Mr. Trump is using government payments to keep farmers afloat amid a simmering trade war with China. The second tranche of payments will go out before Thanksgiving, according to Mr. Trump and the Agriculture Department.

Hopes for a trade deal with the Asian power were among the things Mr. Trump discussed with Mr. Powell.

Mr. Trump’s sit-down with his handpicked chairman is notable because the president has repeatedly abused Mr. Powell in online postings.

He says Mr. Powell’s guidance of the Fed has held back economic progress, as Europeans and others slash their interest rates to nearly zero.

“It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing,” Mr. Trump tweeted in September. “A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of ‘Boneheads.’ “

Mr. Trump met with Mr. Powell for dinner in February, though his online attacks continued in the following months.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin joined Mr. Trump and Mr. Powell at Monday’s meeting.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve said Mr. Powell discussed the “economy, growth, employment and inflation.”

The Fed said Mr. Powell’s message did not stray from what he told Capitol Hill lawmakers in recent days. The board’s actions, it added, will continue to be guided by the economy and not by politics.

“He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming information that bears on the outlook for the economy,” the Fed said. “Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis.”

