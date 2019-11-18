President Trump on Monday said he will “strongly consider” providing testimony in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

He noted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS that he testify “about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt.”

“She also said I could do it in writing,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, had told CBS that Mr. Trump will have “every opportunity” to make his case.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to take the oath of office, or he could do it in writing,” she said.

The House is investigating whether Mr. Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement from leaders in the country that they would conduct investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

