President Trump’s physician said Monday night that Mr. Trump’s unannounced checkup at a medical center last weekend was “routine” and that the president didn’t have any “acute” health issues such as chest pains.

Addressing some of the speculation about the president’s checkup, Dr. Sean Conley said his visit Saturday to Walter Reed National Medical Center was “a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular primary preventative care he receives throughout the year.”

“The president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” the doctor said in a letter released by the White House. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Several media outlets have speculated that the president could be experiencing a health problem, due to the hospital trip that wasn’t announced in advance.

Dr. Conley said that “due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record.”

He said Mr. Trump “has consented to me sharing that his total cholesterol is now 165, with an HDL of 70 and LDL of 84 and a non-HDL of 95.”Last winter, the president’s total cholesterol was 196 and his LDL or “bad” cholesterol was 122. Mr. Trump takes a statin to lower his cholesterol.

The doctor said he is “planning on a more comprehensive examination after the new year.”

