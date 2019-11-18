House Democrats are investigating whether President Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.

The House chamber’s general counsel told a federal court Monday they are probing whether Mr. Trump was dishonest to the special counsel in his written answers that were handed over during the investigation into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential campaign and election interference.

“Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?” Douglas Letter, the House general counsel, reportedly said.

CNN reports the comments were made at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., in a legal fight over the House gaining access to Mr. Mueller’s grand jury material.

