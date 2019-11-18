The House is poised to vote as early as Tuesday on a stopgap funding resolution to keep the government running through Dec. 20.

Funding for the government is set to expire Thursday, unless an agreement is reached before then.

While all eyes have been trained on the House’s impeachment proceedings, congressional appropriators have been working behind the scenes to keep the government funded until nearly the Christmas holiday.

Democrats have sounded more confident about an agreement to keep the government funded than Republicans. House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey, New York Democrat, told reporters last week that it appeared Congress had reached an agreement to keep the government funded until Dec. 20.

Ms. Lowey’s Senate counterpart, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Richard Shelby, subsequently told reporters last week that the Dec. 20 deadline had not been agreed to but was “bandied about seriously.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer has pointed to President Trump as the main obstacle to keeping the government funded, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blamed his Democratic colleagues as the reason for the impasse.

