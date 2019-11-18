Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will publicly testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his report into alleged surveillance abuses by the department and the FBI, committee chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday.

The scheduled hearing is the latest sign that the long-awaited report will drop soon.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said the hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 and will be open to the public.

“I appreciate all the hard work by Mr. Horowitz and his team regarding the Carter Page FISA warrant application and the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign,” Mr. Graham said in a statement.

The senator said he expects Mr. Horowitz to give a “detailed report” of his findings and make recommendations on how to “make our judiciary and investigative systems better.”

“I look forward to hearing from him,” Mr. Graham said in the statement. “He is a good man that has served our nation well.”

The review of the FBI’s use of FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign figures, including Carter Page, started in March 2018. President Trump’s allies have eagerly awaited its report, promising it will expose “deep state” corruption within the intelligence community.

