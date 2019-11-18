Most Americans said they think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, and seven in 10 said his actions related to Ukraine were wrong, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Monday.

Fifty-one percent said Mr. Trump’s actions were wrong and that he should be impeached by the House and removed from office by the Senate.

Another 6% said his actions were wrong and that he should be impeached by the House but not removed from office by the Senate. Thirteen percent said his actions were wrong, but that he should not be impeached.

Conversely, 25% said his actions were not wrong.

The House is investigating whether Mr. Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a public announcement from the country’s leaders that they would launch anti-corruption investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Still, about one-third of respondents said their mind was made up on impeachment before news broke about Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in September.

Republicans have pointed to other polling in competitive House districts and key 2020 states that has shown impeachment is not as big of a political winner.

The national survey of 506 adults was taken from Nov. 16-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.