House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday slammed two of the GOP’s main criticisms of the case for impeaching President Trump, as the House stands on the precipice of marathon impeachment hearings.

In a letter to House Democrats, the California Democrat brushed off criticisms that the push towards impeachment is poorly timed.

“That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the president is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” she wrote.

The crux of the impeachment inquiry centers on allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via a quid pro quo to open investigations into alleged 2016 election interference and then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s connection to Burisma corruption.

Mrs. Pelosi also dismissed Republicans’ argument that there cannot be any quid pro quo if the aid money ultimately flowed and Ukraine never opened investigations.

“The fact is, the aid was only released after the whistleblower exposed the truth of the president’s extortion and bribery, and the House launched a formal investigation,” she argued.

House Democrats will hear from eight individuals this week, including key witnesses such as former Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, over the course of three days leading up to Thanksgiving break.

Last week, Mrs. Pelosi accused the president of bribery, an impeachable offense, which is likely what Democrats will be building on in the hearings this week.

