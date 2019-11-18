SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a teenager accused of shooting his 13-year-old girlfriend to death surrendered at a police station and confessed to the crime.

Savannah police said in a statement Saturday that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the department and reported he had shot his girlfriend Friday night. Officers said they responded to a house and found the 13-year-old girl dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Police said they charged the underage suspect with murder. It’s unclear whether he’s charged as an adult or whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.