An overwhelming majority of Russians now view relations with the U.S. in a negative way — and are increasingly growing tired of the circus around President Trump, a new state-run agency poll shows.

Over half of Russians (52%) view the relations as “tense,” 20% view relations as “cool” and 13% “hostile.” Despite the seemingly warm relationship that Mr. Trump has established with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a relationship that has caused Mr. Trump no end of trouble domestically, the survey found that more than half (53%) of Russians claim they are now “indifferent” to the U.S. commander-in-chief.

The survey, conducted by the all-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion, found that nearly half (47%) of Russian citizens believe that the historically tense relationship between Washington and Moscow will remain unchanged — a 10% increase from a similar 2018 poll.

The survey’s results come as relations between the two nations appear to grow increasingly strained as both countries remain at odds over several international issues spanning from Venezuela and Ukraine to the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Mr. Putin complained during an interview that relations between Russia and the U.S. are “deteriorating, getting worse by the hour.”

“In recent years, the current U.S. administration has already taken several dozen decisions on sanctions with regard to Russia,” continued Mr. Putin.

Russian nationals and entities have repeatedly been subject to sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its Western allies, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the interference campaign waged against the U.S. electoral process in 2016, among others. State media reported in February that the restrictions have so far cost the country nearly $1.17 billion.

