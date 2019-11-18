SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A weekend shooting in Springfield is now a homicide investigation.

A spokesman for the Springfield police says a man found shot Sunday afternoon died later in the day.

He was identified on Monday as 18-year-old Dhimani Rivera-Therrien.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire sound detection system, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Rivera-Therrien was found inside a vehicle with serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to broadcast reports, there were bullet holes in the vehicle and shell casings on the ground.

The death is the city’s 18th homicide of the year, and the fourth this month.

There were no arrests announced.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.