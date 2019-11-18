WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 30-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty to a federal charge of carjacking that was part of a police chase that included officers firing shots at a speeding car.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Zachary Ausdemore pleaded guilty Monday. He admitted that on Sept. 10, he stole a car from an elderly Wichita couple after threatening to kill them if they didn’t give him their car keys.

Police say the incident began when officers tried to stop a stolen Jeep. Officers fired at the Jeep as it sped toward them, injuring the driver and Ausdemore.

Ausdemore ran to a house where the couple was watching the chase. He took their car and police chased him until the car went into a ditch.

Ausdemore will be sentenced Feb.

