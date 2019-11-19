BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - An intruder was fatally shot and another man injured during a fight at a homeless shelter that stunned other residents, officials said.

The intruder died outside the building Monday night after fleeing, while the other man was treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

Neither of the men were guests of the facility, and neither should have been there, Craig Philips, the shelter’s executive director, said Tuesday. Both men had guns, which are against the shelter’s policy, Philips added.

State police said Tuesday that no charges are expected. The shooting victims’ names weren’t immediately released by investigators.

The six-unit shelter was fully occupied when gunshots rang out. The Brunswick Police Department was alerted at 10:20 p.m. Monday.

“My son was 6 feet from where it happened, literally 6 feet,” said Natasha Sanchez, whose family resides in the unit next to the one where the shooting took place.

Jennifer Iacovelli, an official at the shelter, said officials are cooperating with the investigation and are providing detectives with access to security camera footage.

“Our main focus right now is to offer crisis support to those families and staff who were directly involved in the tragic incident and anyone else who may need the support,” she said.

State Rep. Mattie Daughtry, who lives next door to the shelter, tweeted that she was “heartbroken (and a little shook up) by the events” that transpired.

“Our hearts are with our neighbors at Tedford Housing and our whole community,” she said.

