The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit to halt prayer at public schools in Smith County, Tennessee.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Monday against the Smith County School System.

The lawsuit says “school-sponsored” prayer is common at athletic events, religious iconography adorns walls, and teachers proselytize their Christian faith.

What’s more, the public schools conduct Monday morning assemblies known as “family meetings,” at which principals solicit prayer requests from students and staff, the lawsuit says.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Kelly Butler, an avowed atheist parent, and two other parents.

“At school, everybody makes it seem like you have to believe in one thing, just like them,” said Leyna Carr, another plaintiff in the lawsuit and a student at Smith County High School. “It’s very awkward and uncomfortable.”

School officials did not respond to a request for comment.

