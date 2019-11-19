House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff defends witnesses at the start of the third public impeachment hearing Tuesday, telling lawmakers they are not there to determine impeachment.

“Today’s witnesses, like those who testified last week, are here because they were subpoenaed to appear, not because they are for or against impeachment,” the California Democrat said. “That question is for Congress, not the fact witnesses.”

The first witnesses testifying on Tuesday — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and State Department aide to the vice president Jennifer Williams — had first-hand knowledge of the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The crux of the impeachment inquiry centers on allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky to open investigations into alleged 2016 election interference and Vice President Joe Biden’s connection to Burisma corruption.

Both officials told lawmakers they noted that Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company Hunter Biden worked at, was specifically mentioned during that phone call, and they believed military assistance for Ukraine was linked to the investigations.

Mr. Trump has harshly criticized both Mr. Vindman and Ms. Williams on social media as reports of their testimonies became public.

Mr. Schiff preempted any further criticisms aimed at undermining the witnesses’ credibility before they gave their opening statements, noting both were career public servants.

“Ms. Williams, we all saw the President’s tweet about you on Sunday afternoon and the insults he hurled at Ambassador Yovanovich last Friday,” he said. “You are here today, and the American people are grateful.”

“Col. Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character, and watched as certain personalities on Fox have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America, and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude,” he added.

