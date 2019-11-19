The American Medical Association will begin developing legislation to ban so-called reparative, or conversion, therapy for LGBTQ individuals, characterizing the practice as harmful and scientifically unfounded.

The AMA’s policy-making committee in San Diego on Tuesday called for banning conversion therapy for minors and adults, saying the therapy’s practice opens the door to fraud.

“It is clear to the AMA that the conversion therapy needs to end in the United States, given the risk of deliberate harm to LGBTQ people,” said Dr. William E. Kobler, an AMA board member. “Conversion therapy has no foundation as scientifically valid medical care and lacks credible evidence to support its efficacy or safety.”

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy for people under age 18. No state has banned conversion therapy for adults.

Earlier this fall, New York City repealed a ban on conversion therapy for adults after the Alliance Defending Freedom sued the city, alleging the ban violated the religious freedom of an Orthodox Jewish counselor.

