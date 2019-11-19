Border patrol agents nabbed a 16-year-old boy who was using a remote-controlled car to smuggle methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities revealed Tuesday.

The juvenile, an American citizen, was caught early Sunday morning in Southern California after agents spotted him trying to hide from their view as he walked along the border wall.

They said they found him with bags of the drugs and a remote-control car.

The drugs weighed more than 55 pounds and if sold on the street would fetch $106,096, authorities said.

The juvenile’s identity was not revealed.

Using a remote-controlled car is one of the more innovative ways smugglers have found to try to defeat the border wall and other infrastructure at the border.

In Arizona, police say they have spotted drug loads fired over the border by catapult or air cannon.

And shipments brought over by ultralight aircraft or even drone have been reported.

One drone operator was nabbed in 2017 in Southern California. He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

