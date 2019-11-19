The director of the Bureau of Prisons told senators Tuesday she has “no evidence to suggest” the death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was not a suicide.

Her comments came at the same time federal prosecutors in New York lodged criminal charges against the two guards responsible for monitoring Epstein.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kathleen Hawk Sawyer told lawmakers she concurred with a coroner’s finding that Epstein killed himself while in federal custody.

But she refused to offer more information.

“The death and the whole situation is still under investigation by the FBI and the [Justice Department’s] Inspector General’s office,” she said. “I’m really not at liberty to discuss the case.”

That response wasn’t good enough for lawmakers, who repeatedly grilled her about Epstein’s death. Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said it was “crazy” that Ms. Hawk-Sawyer couldn’t discuss the investigations.

“This death happened in the middle of August. It’s Thanksgiving and you are here to testify today and you say you are not allowed to speak about this incident? I think that’s crazy,” Mr. Sasse said.

“You have an obligation to speak to the girls who were raped by this guy today,” he continued.

Ms. Hawk-Sawyer became visibly frustrated, saying she had no information to share.

“Sir, I can’t tell you what I don’t know,” she said. “I have received no information from the FBI investigation nor no information from the inspector general.”

Ms. Hawk-Sawyer said Epstein was only one of two suicides that happened this year at a high-level secure facility.

“We had two deaths and, unfortunately, one of those was an extraordinary high-profile case and it makes everyone paint the Bureau of Prisons with the broad brush of incompetence,” she said.

Ms. Hawk’s appearance came as two workers at the federal jail in New York City where Epstein hanged himself were arrested for botching safety checks.

Tuesday morning federal prosecutors in New York filed criminal charges against those guard, Michael Thomas and Tova Noel. The two are charged with making false records and conspiracy.



Prosecutors say the two failed to check on Epstein every half-hour as required and then falsified prison logs to make it appear as if they were watching him.



“They repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction,” said U.S. Attorney for Manhattan Geoffrey S. Berman.

The two men, who have not been identified, are expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan on criminal charges, the New York Times reported.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center in August. He was rushed to a New York hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death came less than three weeks after an unsuccessful suicide attempt. He was on suicide watch following the attempt but had been taken off the watch by the time of his death.

