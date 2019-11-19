House Democrats synthesized thousands of pages of closed-door transcripts into a new “fact sheet” as they look to hone their argument ahead of a busy three-day impeachment hearing marathon.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a three-page fact sheet for her members and the public that uses excerpts from several of the recently released transcripts and President Trump’s own public remarks to illustrate the main pillars of their argument.

The document focuses the Democratic case in four key areas: Mr. Trump’s directions to key officials involved with Ukraine; the order to freeze military aid; the president’s request for investigations into the Biden family and 2016 election; and the push for a public commitment from Ukraine.

House Democrats are ramping up their efforts and streamlining their argument as they plan to sprint to Thanksgiving break with five hearings featuring nine witnesses over the course of three days.

Last week, Mrs. Pelosi accused the president of bribery, an impeachable offense, which is likely what Democrats will be building on in the hearings this week.

Up first are Jennifer Williams, a State Department aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — two officials with first-hand knowledge that expressed concern about the July 25th phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two of the GOP’s requested witnesses, former Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison, will testify in the afternoon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.