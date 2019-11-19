The top Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence accused Democrats of putting the whistleblower, who launched the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, into witness protection.

Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, said the House Democrats first wanted the whistleblower to testify, but once it became apparent the individual would have to answer questions about political bias and alleged coordination with Intelligence Committee Chairmen Rep. Adam B. Schiff and his staff, they changed their minds.

“The media have joined the Democrats in dismissing the importance of cross-examining this crucial witness,” Mr. Nunes said.

“He has disappeared from the story as if the Democrats have put the whistleblower in their own witness protection program,” the California Republican added.

The whistleblower came forward in August with second-hand information about a July phone call between the president of Ukraine and Mr. Trump, accusing the latter of requesting a corruption probe into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son’s involvement in a Ukrainian energy company in return for military aid. The elder Biden is a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

