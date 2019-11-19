Rep. Dina Titus called President Trump a “bastard” during a fiery speech Sunday night at a Democratic Party event in Las Vegas.

Ms. Titus, Nevada Democrat, sparked chants of “Dina! Dina!” with the profane comment during the First in the West event put on by the Nevada State Democratic Party at the Bellagio hotel.

“You have heard me say how many times that this is the most important election of your lifetime? Well, this time I really, really, really mean it, because it is,” the congresswoman told the crowd, according to a video promoted by the Republican National Committee.

“The heart and soul of our nation is on the ballot, and it’s going to be up to you all,” she said. “That’s why our caucus is so important. It’s the first step to getting this con artist out of the White House.

“You know, frankly, I think the House is going to do it, and I’d like to impeach the bastard right now,” she said, drawing a wave of cheers.

“But we’re not sure what the Senate’s going to do so it’s up to us to be ready to take him out in November 2020,” she added.

Ms. Titus later told reporters that she was “caught up in the moment” when she called the president a “bastard.”

“Well, I guess I just don’t have very much respect for this president,” she said, a local CBS affiliate reported. “I don’t have respect for his moral standards. I think he doesn’t have any knowledge of history, he’s very anti-intellectual, he’s abandoned or insulted our allies, he certainly doesn’t work well with Congress.

“That was just the first term that came to the top of my head,” she added.

