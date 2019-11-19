President Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise tariffs on China “even higher” if Beijing doesn’t offer good trade terms.

“China is going to have to make a deal that I like. If they don’t, that’s it,” Mr. Trump said during a Cabinet meeting. “If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher.”

The U.S. and China are trying to seal a “phase-one” deal to settle some of the thorny disputes that have led the world’s biggest economies into a trade war. Both sides say they’re committed to a way forward, though they’ve offered mixed signals.

Beijing wants Mr. Trump to lift existing tariffs on their goods, though Mr. Trump is reluctant to lift levies, saying they’re an effective tool in leveling the playing field for Americans and bringing the Chinese to the table.

