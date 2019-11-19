OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A woman accused of stealing from the bank she was working for in Fremont has been given 12 months and a day in prison.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Erica File was sentenced Monday in Omaha for theft by a bank employee. She also was ordered to pay more than $12,100 in restitution.

Federal agents say that between August and December 2017, File and her husband, Marcus File, together made unauthorized withdrawals from a customer’s account at the bank.

Marcus File has been sentenced to four months for the theft, time that will be served after he serves state sentences for delivery and possession of controlled substances.

