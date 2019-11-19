Tim Morrison, a former senior National Security Council official, said his fears about the Trump-Zelensky call being politicized have been realized.

He warned lawmakers that every day they spend talking about Ukraine in the context of the impeachment process is a distraction to the real issues facing the U.S. ally.

“I understand the gravity of these proceedings, but I beg you to not lose sight of the military conflict underway in Eastern Ukraine today, the ongoing illegal occupation of Crimea and the importance of reform of Ukraine’s politics and economy,” he said.

In his deposition, Mr. Morrison went to NSC counsel himself and shared his concerns that any leaks from the call could have a damaging political impact.

The transcript was stored in a highly classified server.

Mr. Morrison said it was a mistake, which appears to conflict with testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who said it was put there to crack down on leaks.

“My understanding is that this was viewed as a sensitive transcript,” Col. Vindman said. “I didn’t take it as anything nefarious.”

