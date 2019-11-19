DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Officials for an Atlanta-area public school say a group of older students boarded a bus and attacked elementary school students inside, sending one to the hospital.

A statement from the Dekalb County School District obtained by news outlets says two middle school students, one high school student and an 18-year-old non-student are accused of assaulting younger students onboard the bus Monday morning. Officials said the bus was about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Snapfinger Elementary.

The statement says district police obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old. The two middle schoolers were transported to juvenile intake.

WSB-TV reports officials sent a voicemail to parents Monday saying the group of older students boarded the bus “to assault an elementary school student.”

The hospitalized student’s condition hasn’t been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.