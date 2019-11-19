Military veterans are twice as likely as their civilian counterparts to develop prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the United States.

Although medical experts say they don’t know exactly why this is the case, two leading organizations that deal with prostate cancer are joining forces to focus on the health threat for veterans.

An organization called “ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer” recently announced a partnership with Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness to spread the message and improve care for patients who have served in the military.

“With ZERO and VPCA now formally working together, veterans will be able to access an even larger network of support, resources and community,” Patrice Brown, a ZERO official, said in a statement.

Mike Crosby, a Navy veteran and prostate cancer survivor who founded VPCA, said he was glad for the partnership between the two groups.

Our “goal of reaching every veteran to provide them with the educational resources necessary to understand the risks associated with the disease and the options they have for screening and care will only be accelerated through this partnership with the nation’s leading prostate cancer advocacy organization,” Mr. Crosby said.

Rep. Neal Dunn, Florida Republican and the only urologist in Congress, said early screening is crucial for any patient, veteran or not.

“Early detection and early treatments lead to the best possible patient outcomes,” Mr. Dunn said.

