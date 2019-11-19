TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Pima County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating the death of a jail inmate after a use-of-force encounter involving corrections officers.

They say Fernando Ruiz died last week at the county’s minimum-security facility.

Sheriff’s officials announced the in-custody death Tuesday and there was no immediate explanation why they waited until now.

Ruiz’s age and incarceration information weren’t immediately available.

They say the incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but details weren’t immediately released.

Sheriff’s officials say life-saving measures were administered to Ruiz, but were unsuccessful.

They say the incident is being investigated by the criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s department as standard protocol.

