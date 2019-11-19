NEW YORK — Two jail guards charged with falsifying prison records the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself have pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indictment made public Tuesday accused guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.

Noel and Thomas will both be released on $100,000 bond.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

