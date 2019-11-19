Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a slight edge over Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts among likely Democratic primary voters in California, according to a poll released this week.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 24% of Democrats and independents who say they will vote in next year’s Democratic presidential primary. He was followed by Ms. Warren at 23% and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, according to the poll from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was at 8% in her home state and was followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 7% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 5%.

California is one of about a dozen states expected to hold a primary on Super Tuesday in early March. With about 500 delegates up for grabs at next summer’s convention, it’s the biggest prize for candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

The survey of 682 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Nov. 3-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1% for that group.

