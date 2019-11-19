SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland have charged a man they say raped and robbed a woman he met on a dating app.

Montgomery County Police said in a statement Friday that 24-year-old Demitrious Harriott has been charged with second-degree rape, robbery and assault. Police say he and the victim met at his Silver Spring apartment after exchanging messages on a dating app.

The statement says the woman arrived at his apartment building around 2:30 a.m. Harriott is accused of then grabbing her and pushing her into a stairwell as they walked down a hallway together. Investigators say Harriott sexually assaulted the victim and slammed her face into a concrete wall before stealing her phone and running away.

News outlets report Harriott was arrested later Friday and is being held without bond.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.