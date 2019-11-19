OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - Officials have dedicated at an Air Force base south of Omaha the new, $1.3 billion headquarters for the command unit that, under direction of the president, controls the nation’s nuclear-armed forces.

Officers and enlisted men joined civilian dignitaries for ceremonies Monday at Offutt Air Force Base.

The facility keeps the name given long ago to the building it replaces: the Gen. Curtis E. LeMay Building. LeMay headed what was then known as the Air Force’s Strategic Air Command until leaving in 1957 for a Pentagon post. Strategic Air Command eventually became a multiservice unit under a new name: the U.S. Strategic Command, or StratCom.

Work on the 916,000-square-foot (85,000-square-meter) command and control center began in October 2012. Contractors worked through several setbacks, including flooding problems and persistent mold.

Around 2,000 of StratCom’s 3,200 employees have moved in.

