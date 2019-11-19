SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for shooting at a federal probation officer.

Thirty-year-old Enrique Castaneda was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a federal employee with a firearm.

When he pleaded guilty in May, Castaneda admitted that he shot at a federal probation officer who was driving to her office at a federal courthouse in Springfield on March 13, 2018.

Castaneda shot as the officer drove by. He hit the officer’s vehicle but she was not injured.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.