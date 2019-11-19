NEW YORK (AP) - A Brooklyn man who spent more than 23 years in prison has been freed on bail after a judge threw out his murder conviction, pointing partly to the role of a detective whose tactics have come under scrutiny.

Eliseo DeLeon walked out of court Tuesday.

Brooklyn prosecutors say they don’t believe DeLeon established his innocence. But they haven’t said yet whether they plan to retry him, appeal or drop the case.

Now 42, DeLeon was convicted in the June 1995 shooting of Fausto Cordero.

DeLeon said his confession was fabricated by police, including now-retired Detective Louis Scarcella.

Scarcella has faced allegations of misconduct from numerous people he helped convict. He has denied wrongdoing.

Brooklyn state Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas said Scarcella “demonstrated a disregard for the law.”

