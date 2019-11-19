Two Ohio Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban abortion and require women who undergo the procedure to be imprisoned.

“The time for regulating evil and compromise is over,” said state Rep. Candice Keller, who last week introduced the bill with state Rep. Ron Hood.

The bill, which has 19 cosponsors in the state House, was referred Monday to the Criminal Justice Committee.

No companion legislation has been submitted in the state Senate.

House Bill 413 would allow an abortion only to save a woman’s life.

Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, signed a bill that bans abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat. A federal judge blocked that law from taking effect in July.

