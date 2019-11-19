RENO, Nev. (AP) - Prosecutors are branding a 73-year-old Arizona man a serial killer in a bid to convince a Nevada judge to deny bail pending trial in the killing of a California woman more than 40 years ago.

Defense attorney David Houston says Charles Gary Sullivan will plead not guilty Tuesday and challenge DNA evidence that prosecutors say ties him to the 1979 bludgeoning death of 20-year-old Julia Woodward outside Reno.

Sullivan was arrested in August in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence from Woodward points to Sullivan, who was convicted of a 2007 sex attack on a woman in California’s Nevada County.

A Nov. 7 filing by prosecutors calls Sullivan a suspect in the slayings of two other Reno-area women: a 23-year-old in 1979 and a 17-year-old in 1978.

He’s not charged in those cases.

