Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday unveiled a new TV ad to air in Iowa in which he affirms his pledge to empower prosecutors to “follow the evidence” after President Trump leaves office on potential crimes Mr. Trump may have committed.

The 30-second ad starts with footage of the crowd at the World Series game Mr. Trump attended in Washington, D.C., chanting “lock him up.”

Mr. Bullock goes on to say that Mr. Trump can’t be prosecuted as a sitting president, and if he’s reelected, he never will be because the statute of limitations will run out.

“I’m Steve Bullock, and I won’t promise to lock up my opponent,” he says. “But as the only Democrat running who won a state Trump won, I will promise this: After I beat Trump, I’ll empower prosecutors to follow the evidence all the way to the top.”

Mr. Bullock has touted his resume as a red-state governor in the 2020 race, but he has failed to gain much traction in public polling and won’t be at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta.

The House is currently investigating whether Mr. Trump illegally withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement from leaders in that country that they would launch investigations, including into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Lawmakers have expressed skepticism that the GOP-controlled Senate would vote to convict Mr. Trump and remove him from office if the Democratic-controlled House does vote to impeach him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.