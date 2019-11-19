Blue Duck Tavern (1201 24th St. NW) presents a three-course Thanksgiving menu priced at $135 per person for adults and $55 for children ages 6-12. Its “to go” dinner of a 12- to 14-pound turkey, two freshly baked breads, four sides, and apple and pumpkin pies is designed for six to eight people and is priced at $425 plus tax and a processing fee. Orders must be placed by Thursday, with pickup on Nov. 27 or 28.

Newly opened Modena (1100 New York Ave. NW) offers an Italian twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, priced at $60 per person and served from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

American cuisine with French flavors is the name of the Thanksgiving game at 2941 Restaurant (2941 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church). The $75 menu includes a goat cheese mousse, lobster ravioli and a sticky toffee pudding.

The elegant Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave. NW) is preparing sweet potato chaat and turkey methi malai tikka along with its regular menu.

Rasika West End (1190 New Hampshire Ave. NW) offers turkey pista korma with chilgoza pine nuts, achari butternut squash, onion and sage pulao, and cranberry kulcha. At sister restaurant Rasika Penn Quarter (633 D St. NW), the Thanksgiving addition to the regular menu is Dakshini turkey stew.

At The Oval Room (800 Connecticut Ave. NW), Executive Chef Bryan Moscatello is preparing a three-course holiday menu that includes caramelized sea scallops, venison loin and ricotta cheesecake, priced at $60 per person or $90 with wine pairings.

At Olivia Restaurant (800 F St. NW), the Thanksgiving menu consists of a selection of dishes inspired by flavors of the Mediterranean. Dinner is priced at $50.

Sababa (3311 Connecticut Ave. NW) specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine and will offer turkey kofta, glazed grilled sweet potato kebab and tomato bulgar stuffed quail for Thanksgiving.

Tuscan specialties are on the menu at Lupo Verde (1401 T St. NW) in a three-course prix-fixe menu, priced at $85. At Lupo Verde Osteria (4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW), the menu includes turkey breast stuffed with Italian sausage and house-made apple pie. A to-go menu, priced at $105, includes a roasted turkey breast, three sides and apple pie. Orders must be placed by Thursday with pickup on the 27th and 28th.

The last week of each month at Lupo Verde is “Lasagna Week,” when the restaurant will serve a rotating assortment of pasta, layered and topped with a variety of sauces and ingredients. The specials will rotate monthly and will be priced at $23 each.

Georgetown’s newest French restaurant, Brasserie Liberte (3251 Prospect St. NW) is offering a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $45 per person.

Bayou Bakery Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington) will prepare its annual Thanksgiving breads, biscuits and rolls, as well as a range of pies, each priced at $20 to $25. Orders placed the Thursday before Thanksgiving will come with a 15% discount and a free pint of cranberry-orange preserves with purchases of $50 or more.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room (1201 F St. NW) will feature turkey with traditional sides for $40 per person, along with the regular a la carte menu. From 4-11 p.m. on Black Friday, oysters in the bar will be priced at $1 each.

Bastille (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria) is celebrating the fall harvest and release of Beaujolais Nouveau with a Fall French Restaurant Week now through Sunday, and a special dinner priced at $35 per person.

Mintwood Place’s (1813 Columbia Road NW) new French-inspired bar menu is available in the bar and lounge with happy hour specials Tuesday through Friday from 5:30-9 p.m., Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. and Sunday from 5:30-9 p.m. Dishes rotate monthly.

Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St. NW) will welcome composer Stephen Arnold for the “Green Room at Hotel Monaco” on Tuesday. The live music series features outstanding local musicians Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby. Bites and cocktails are available.

Celebrate “Friendsgiving” at Roofers Union (2446 18th St. NW) on Tuesday with half-priced beer bottles beginning at 5 p.m. and Roofers’ new shareable plates.

This Wednesday and Thursday, Wildwood Kitchen (10223 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda) celebrates its seventh anniversary with a four-course menu priced at $75 with an additional $40 for wine pairing.

On Nov. 30 at 9 p.m., Ivy Smokehouse (1356 Okie St. NE) will present “An Evening with Christine Andreas & Martin Silvestri.” Miss Andreas is a New York cabaret singer and actress, and Mr. Silvestri is her producer and composer/husband. Miss Andreas’ repertoire includes Broadway melodies and original songs. Tickets are priced at $50.

