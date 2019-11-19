BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a homeless shelter (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Maine State Police have identified a man who was fatally shot at a homeless shelter in Brunswick, Maine.

Officials said the man was 40-year-old Ali Fisher, of Lisbon.

Investigator say Fisher had an altercation with a woman who had a male guest over at the shelter. The two men ended up fighting, and both were shot.

The other man was treated and released from a hospital. Police say he will not be identified since he wasn’t charged with a crime.

Tedford Housing Director Craig Phillips said neither of the men should have been at the shelter. Both men had guns, which are against the shelter’s policy.

11 a.m.

Police say the man who was fatally shot at a homeless shelter in Brunswick, Maine, was an intruder who broke into one of the units.

Police said another man was shot during the incident Monday night.

Tedford Housing Director Craig Phillips said neither the intruder nor the injured man were guests of the facility, and neither should have been there. Both men had guns, which was against the shelter’s policy.

The six-unit shelter was fully occupied. State Police said Tuesday that no charges are expected and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting victims’ names weren’t immediately available. State and Brunswick police are investigating, along with the state medical examiner’s office.

9:30 a.m.

Police say two people were shot at a homeless shelter in Brunswick, Maine.

Police say one of the two men died from his injuries. Police were called to the shelter Monday night and discovered two shooting victims.

Police said the shelter was evacuated - and there was no threat to the public.

Further details weren’t immediately available. State and Brunswick police are investigating, along with the state medical examiner’s office.

