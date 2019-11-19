VINITA, Okla. (AP) - A jury trial Is set to determine the competency of a man charged in the 1999 deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the presumed deaths of their 16-year-old daughter and another 16-year-old girl.

Court records show a Dec. 13 trial date was set Tuesday in Craig County District Court for 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick.

Busick was arrested in 2018 and charged in the Dec. 30, 1999, deaths of Danny Freeman and his wife, Kathy Freeman, and in the disappearances of their daughter Ashley Freeman and her friend Lauria Bible from the Freeman’s home in northeastern Oklahoma.

The two teenagers have never been found and prosecutors believe they are dead.

Busick has denied involvement in the case and said he doesn’t know where the girls are.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.