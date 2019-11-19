President Trump said Tuesday his checkup at a medical center over the weekend was “very routine” and that the media is “sick” for speculating about the unannounced visit.

“These people are sick. They’re sick,” Mr. Trump told a Cabinet meeting. “We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straightened out.”

The Saturday trip to Walter Reed National Medical Center sparked confusion and speculation about the president’s health because it wasn’t on his schedule. Also, it is unusual for a president to have an annual physical in stages months apart.

The president said he decided to get some of it done during a free weekend because he expects the new year to be rather busy. He said he’ll do the rest of his checkup in January.

Mr. Trump said his own wife, first lady Melania Trump, was alarmed by the fallout from his sudden visit.

“They’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,” Mr. Trump said, describing her reaction when he got back to the White House.

Mr. Trump’s remarks to his Cabinet on Tuesday served as the White House’s main counter-programming to a House hearing on his potential impeachment.

The president criticized Democrats leading the inquiry, though some of his most extensive comments were aimed at the media for speculating on his health.

“It’s very, very bad and very, very dangerous for our country,” he said.

“I had a very routine physical, visited the family of a young soldier who was very badly injured,” he added about his trip to Walter Reed. “He was in the operating room. I toured the hospital for a little while. I was out of there very quickly and got back home. And I get greeted with the news that, ‘We understand you had a heart attack.’ “

In some ways, Mr. Trump is getting a taste of his own medicine.

Mr. Trump speculated about the health of his rival, Hillary Clinton, in 2016 after the Democratic nominee nearly collapsed during a Sept. 11 memorial event in New York during the campaign.

Her campaign later said Mrs. Clinton had a bout of pneumonia.

“It is hot and it is always hot when I perform because the crowds are so big; these rooms were not designed for this kind of crowd,” Mr. Trump said later that month during a rally in Ohio. “I don’t know folks, do you think Hillary could stand up here for an hour?”

Addressing speculation about Mr. Trump’s checkup, Dr. Sean Conley late Monday said his visit was “a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular primary preventative care he receives throughout the year.”

“The president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” the doctor said in a letter released by the White House. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

Dr. Conley said that “due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.