President Trump said Tuesday that Republicans defending him are “killing it” in the impeachment hearings and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “grossly incompetent.”

“Republicans are absolutely killing it. Because it’s a big scam,” Mr. Trump said at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House on the third day of impeachment hearings.

He said Mrs. Pelosi is negligent for focusing on impeachment instead of passing a trade deal with Canada and Mexico, saying she can’t get the legislation off her desk.

“I think the woman is incompetent … the woman is grossly incompetent,” Mr. Trump said. “All she wants to do is focus on impeachment.”

