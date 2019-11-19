U.S. negotiators abruptly ended talks with their South Korean counterparts on Tuesday amid clashes over defense cost-sharing, with Seoul standing firm in its refusal to accept the massive increase sought by President Trump.

While neither country has officially confirmed the figures, South Korean lawmakers have said the U.S. is seeking a whopping $5 billion annual payment to cover the costs of the roughly 28,500 American troops stationed there. South Korea this year agreed to a more modest increase in cost-sharing, upping its payment to about $924 million from last year’s $830 million.

But American diplomats have made no secret of the fact they want to see another, much larger increase. Officials said they ended the talks Tuesday when it became clear South Korea wasn’t willing to budge.

“Unfortunately, the proposals that were put forward by the Korean team were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing,” U.S. State Department official James DeHart told reporters after the meeting.

“As a result, we cut short our participation in the talks today in order to give the Korean side some time to reconsider and, I hope, to put forward new proposals that would enable both sides to work towards a mutually acceptable agreement,” he said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. “We look forward to resuming our negotiations when the Korean side is ready to work on the basis of partnership on the basis of mutual trust.”

South Korean officials confirmed there is a major gap in the numbers both sides have put on the table.

“It is true that there is a substantial difference between the U.S. side’s overall proposal and the principles we pursue,” South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo told a news conference, as quoted by Reuters. “The talks could not proceed as planned as the U.S. side left first.”

Urging other countries to pay more for defense has been a central theme of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy approach. The demands on South Korea come as the two nations recently agreed to scrap upcoming joint military drills in the hopes of restarting diplomatic negotiations with North Korea.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.