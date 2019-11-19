A man sued Burger King Monday claiming the fast-food restaurant cooked its new meatless Impossible Whopper alongside meat products.

Phillip Williams — who doesn’t eat food with animal byproducts in it — filed a $5 million lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida claiming the chain falsely advertised the Impossible Whopper as “0% Beef” when they cooked it on the same grill as other meat products, potentially opening the door to cross-contact.

Mr. Williams wrote in the lawsuit he “suffered monetary damages” after paying “premium price” for the meatless Whopper at an Atlanta location in August and claims he wouldn’t have purchased the burger had he known they would cook it on the same grill as meat products.

He also claimed the Burger King’s drive-through signage did not inform guests the burger would be cooked in this manner and alleges similar complaints have been filed online by other people who have bought the meatless patty.

While Burger King has seen its best quarter in four years since the release of its Impossible Whopper, according to Restaurant Brands, the fast-food giant has yet to respond to CNN and other news organizations’ request for comment on the lawsuit.

Burger King‘s website advertises the burger as “100% Whopper, 0% Beef” but offers guests “looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.”

