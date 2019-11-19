Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said people in Ukraine are “so tired” of the issue of Burisma Holdings, an energy company that is at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“I think everybody [in] Ukraine is so tired about Burisma,” Mr. Zelensky told CNN in a brief exchange that aired Tuesday. “We have our country. We have our independence. We have our problems and questions.”

Mr. Zelensky had been asked if he was prepared to publicly announce an investigation into the company, where Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, had held a lucrative seat on the board.

The House is looking into whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Mr. Zelensky into announcing the investigation by threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine.

Mr. Zelensky has previously said there was no blackmail involved in a July 25 phone call with Mr. Trump that’s at the heart of the House’s impeachment probe.

The House is set to hear from more witnesses this week in their impeachment inquiry, including several who listened in on the Trump-Zelensky call in question.

