The U.S. secured the release of two college professors who were kidnapped at gunpoint in August 2016 and held by Taliban forces in Afghanistan, the White House said Tuesday.

Professors Kevin King, an American, and Timothy Weeks, an Australian, were recovered on Tuesday and are receiving medical care, according to President Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

Both men were employed at the American University in Afghanistan at the time of their kidnapping.

“The Trump administration continues to work tirelessly to secure the freedom of Americans, and citizens of our allies, held in captivity,” Mr. Trump said. “As we work for peace, the Trump administration will continue to work to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used to launch terrorist attacks against the United States and our allies.”

Media reports said the men were released as part of a broader prisoner swap in which the Afghan government released Taliban figures.

The White House thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his “many courageous steps in the cause of peace.”

“We thank the Afghan government for its actions, in the spirit of our partnership that enabled the freeing of the hostages,” Ms. Grisham said.

Mr. Trump takes special pride in securing the release of hostages who’ve been held abroad. He appointed his main hostage negotiator, Robert O’Brien, as his national security adviser earlier this year.

The long-running war in Afghanistan is a thorny issue for the president, who abruptly called off plans for high-stakes peace talks at Camp David in Maryland this year after the Taliban conducted violent attacks in an apparent attempt at leverage.

