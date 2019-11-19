White House officials on Tuesday took issue with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, saying his complaints were “nothing more than policy disagreements.”

Col. Vindman, who serves on the National Security Council, told the impeachment panel that he was alarmed by the Trump administration pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Ukraine meddling in the U.S. 2016 election.

He also complained that President Trump, during an April phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, veered from the talking points approved by the NSC and did not talk about the broad issue of corruption.

“Those were the recommended talking points that were cleared through the NSC staff,” he said.

The White House pushed back, saying Col. Vindman’s talking points do not establish U.S. foreign policy.

“The President is in charge of setting the foreign policy of the United States, not unelected bureaucrats,” said the White House. “The president has every right to conduct American foreign policy in whatever way he sees fit and is not in any way obligated to follow bureaucratic talking points written by staff.”

Col. Vindman testified at the hearing beside Jennifer Williams, a State Department aide assigned to the office of Vice President Mike Pence.

They were the first of nine witnesses slated to testify this during three days of impeachment hearings against President Trump.

The impeachment inquiry stems from a July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump pressed President Zelensky for a “favor” in investigating Mr. Biden and other corruption allegations. A whistleblower who is believed to be a CIA official assigned to the White House then accused Mr. Trump of abusing his power for personal gain, including withholding nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid from Ukraine to force the investigation.

A rough transcript of the call did not show a quid pro quo with the investigation request, but Democrats argue the threat was understood and part of an ongoing pressure campaign of “shadow” foreign policy conducted by Mr. Trump’s private lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The testimony provided so far has largely centered on people’s opinions about what the president was doing when pressing for an investigation.

Mr. Trump wanted an investigation into allegations of corruption involving Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, who got a high-paying job on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while his father was the point man for Obama White House policy in the country, which is notorious for corruption, especially in the energy industry.

Mr. Trump also wanted Kyiv to look into Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

