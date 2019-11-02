SEATTLE (AP) - A disbarred lawyer has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud - more than a decade after serving time in a different case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 47-year-old John Alderson served more than three years in prison for a 2003 fraud conviction. But in 2014 Alderson began a long-running scheme to cheat a romantic partner he met online.

Alderson lied to the partner about his background, and he moved in with the partner in 2015. He opened credit cards in the partner’s name and spent some of the money on plastic surgery.

Prosecutors said he also cheated relatives. He admitted defrauding his victims of $262,000.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued the sentence Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.